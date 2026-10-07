Parrish logged five solo tackles and two pass defenses (including an interception) during the Buccaneers' 17-14 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Parrish jumped in front of a Jordan Love pass intended for Matthew Golden late in the fourth quarter, but the Buccaneers offense was unable to capitalize on the takeaway to tie or take the lead. It was the first interception of the season for Parrish, with the second-year pro logging two interceptions during his rookie campaign. He's up to 12 tackles (11 solo) and three pass defenses through three regular-season games in 2026.