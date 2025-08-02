Parrish, whom the Buccaneers selected in the third round out of Kansas State in the 2025 NFL Draft, has worked his way into the Buccaneers' nickel rotation and is being utilized as a blitzer as well, Brianna Dix of the team's official site reports.

There's been no shortage of accolades for Parrish, who played both left cornerback and in the nickel on third down in college while often working against some of the country's top receivers. Parrish recorded 23 pass defenses, including five interceptions, during his time at Kansas State, and he's been showing his closing pursuit on blitzes during camp. Additionally, Greg Auman of FOX Sports reports head coach Todd Bowles has taken note of how Parrish has shown impressively quick adaptability to the defensive scheme. "He's been good since the first day he got here. You correct him very little, and that's a scary thing, especially for me," Bowles said. "You tell him something one time and he's got it. He goes outside, goes inside, plays special teams."