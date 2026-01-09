Parrish recorded 76 tackles (50 solo), including 2.0 sacks, seven defensed passes, including two interceptions, and one fumble recovery across 17 games during the 2025 season.

The rookie third-round pick logged a total of 744 defensive snaps and another 129 on special teams, seeing ample opportunity right out of the gate in his NFL career. Parrish played at least 60 percent of the snaps in 10 games, and he projects to enter the 2026 season reprising his role as the Buccaneers' top slot cornerback.