Parrish recorded nine tackles (five solo) in the Buccaneers' 38-35 win over the Seahawks on Sunday.

Parrish played on 97 percent of the snaps -- 59 total -- and was highly active during his time on the field, tying Lavonte David for the team lead in tackles. The rookie third-round pick set a new career high in stops with his tally, which was partly the result of the Buccaneers being without Jamel Dean (hip), Benjamin Morrison (hamstring) and Christian Izien (quadriceps) in the secondary for Sunday's contest. Parrish could fill an elevated role again in a Week 6 home matchup against the 49ers if some or all of the aforementioned trio remains sidelined.