Parrish logged three tackles (two solo) and an interception during the Buccaneers' 44-32 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Parrish was on the other end of an ill-advised pass from Josh Allen early in the first quarter, which set the Buccaneers up deep in opposing territory and ultimately led to a 23-yard field goal from Chase McLaughlin four plays later. It was Parrish's first interception of his NFL career, and the rookie third-rounder is up to 44 tackles (29 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and four pass defenses through 10 regular-season games.