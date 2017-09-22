Buccaneers' Jacquies Smith: Doubtful for Sunday
Smith (illness) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Smith is battling the flu along with defensive tackle Chris Baker, who is also listed as doubtful. Smith has a minimal role on defense and was a healthy scratch for Week 2, but with Baker also unlikely to play the Buccaneers depth on the defensive line could be tested against the Vikings.
