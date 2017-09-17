Buccaneers' Jacquies Smith: Inactive due to coach's decision
Smith won't play in the Buccaneers' Week 2 tilt against the Bears, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Smith's inactive status is due to the lack of injuries on the Tampa Bay roster. He's likely near the bottom of the depth chart and won't see much action unless injuries force him up the ladder in the coming weeks.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jacquies Smith: Activated from PUP list•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquies Smith: Could begin season on PUP list•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquies Smith: Knee procedure successful•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquies Smith: Undergoes procedure on knee•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquies Smith: Placed on Active/PUP list•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquies Smith: Signs tender with Tampa Bay•
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...