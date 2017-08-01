Buccaneers' Jacquies Smith: Knee procedure successful
Smith's knee procedure Friday went well according to head coach Dirk Koetter, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Koetter added that Smith is already doing some minor rehab and that he's attended defensive line meetings as well. There is no current timetable for his return, although initial estimates were that he'd return at some point in preseason.
