Smith (illness) will not play Week 3 against the Vikings, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Smith did not make the trip to Minnesota after being listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report. He was hoping to return this week after missing all of preseason and the final 15 games of 2016 while recovering from a torn ACL.

