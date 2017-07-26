Smith (knee) was placed on the Buccaneers' Active/Physically Unable to Perform list on Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Smith, who suffered a torn ACL during Week 1 of his brief 2016 campaign, continues to recover from the season-ending injury as training camp approaches. He'll be eligible to return to practice immediately upon being medically cleared. Through two NFL seasons before the injury, Smith racked up a total of 39 tackles, 13.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 27 games with the Buccaneers.