Buccaneers' Jacquies Smith: Placed on Active/PUP list
Smith (knee) was placed on the Buccaneers' Active/Physically Unable to Perform list on Wednesday, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Smith, who suffered a torn ACL during Week 1 of his brief 2016 campaign, continues to recover from the season-ending injury as training camp approaches. He'll be eligible to return to practice immediately upon being medically cleared. Through two NFL seasons before the injury, Smith racked up a total of 39 tackles, 13.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 27 games with the Buccaneers.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jacquies Smith: Signs tender with Tampa Bay•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquies Smith: Staying with Bucs•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquies Smith: Tendered to contract by Buccaneers•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquies Smith: Out for rest of 2016 season with torn ACL•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquies Smith: Suffers knee injury Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquies Smith: Injures knee Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
West on the rise
Knee surgery ended Kenneth Dixon's season before it started, creating a two-headed tandem in...
-
How much will Maclin, Woodhead help?
The Baltimore Ravens lost Kenneth Dixon for the season. Heath Cummings looks at the impact...
-
Colts options hinge on fit Luck
Andrew Luck's shoulder casts a shadow over what could be a prolific Fantasy offense.
-
Elliott slides in latest mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
Ingram not afraid of Peterson
Jamey Eisenberg spent some time with Saints running back Mark Ingram prior to training camp,...
-
Pierre Garcon is a Fantasy target
Jamey Eisenberg spent some time with new 49ers receiver Pierre Garcon prior to training camp,...