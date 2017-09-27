Smith (illness) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is preparing for Sunday's game against the Giants, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The skilled pass rusher is looking for his first reps since tearing his ACL in the first game of the 2016 season. It'll be interesting to see how Smith's injury healed and how he fares in his season debut. Although he racked up 39 tackles and 13.5 sacks in his first two seasons, he should be considered a wait-and-see at this point.