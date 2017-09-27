Smith (illness) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is on track to play Sunday against the Giants, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The defensive end looks ready to make his season debut, which was delayed while he's been rehabbing an ACL tear that he suffered in the first game of the 2016 campaign. Although he racked up 39 tackles and 13.5 sacks in his first two full seasons, it's unclear how effective Smith will be right away following the lengthy layoff, so he won't warrant much immediate interest in IDP settings.