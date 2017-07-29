Buccaneers' Jacquies Smith: Undergoes procedure on knee
Smith suffered a minor setback with his knee resulting in him undergoing a procedure on Friday, Buccaneers' reporter Scott Smith reports.
Smith, who suffered a torn torn ACL in Week 1 of last season, was placed on the physically unable to perform list prior to the start of training camp. According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, he is expected to remain sidelined for a couple weeks. Once healthy, The 27-year-old figures to compete for snaps at strongside linebacker this season.
