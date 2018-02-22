Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Candidate to replace released Martin
Rodgers is one of the incumbent options to replace the recently released Doug Martin as the Buccaneers' lead back, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran back finished the 2017 campaign with just 73 total touches from scrimmage, a notably modest workload considering he'd been the de facto lead back for the first three games of the season while Martin finished serving a PED suspension. Rodgers had logged a career-high 129 carries in his first Bucs season in 2016 while filling in as the backfield workhorse for multiple contests in the wake of a Martin hamstring injury. With a reasonable $1.6 million cap hit in 2018 and plenty of versatility, Rodgers projects as a candidate to compete with Peyton Barber for the top running back spot, although the team is highly likely to bring in multiple reinforcements at the position through free agency and/or April's draft.
