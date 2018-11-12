Rodgers netted zero yards on his sole rush but hauled in all eight of his targets for 102 yards in the Buccaneers' 16-3 loss to the Redskins on Sunday. However, he also fumbled into the end zone after a catch, which was recovered by Washington.

This was an ultimate mixed bag for the veteran running back, who generated a career high in receptions and receiving yards. However, Rodgers also had the ball punched out of his grasp after a reception early in the fourth quarter at the Redskins' 19-yard line, leading to a recovery in the end zone by Washington's Zach Brown. It was that type of afternoon for the Buccaneers, which turned the ball over on three occasions in opposing territory. On the bright side, Rodgers continues to enjoy a solid complementary role in the offense, although that could naturally be affected whenever Ronald Jones II returns from a hamstring injury.