Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Career-high receiving yardage in loss
Rodgers netted zero yards on his sole rush but hauled in all eight of his targets for 102 yards in the Buccaneers' 16-3 loss to the Redskins on Sunday. However, he also fumbled into the end zone after a catch, which was recovered by Washington.
This was an ultimate mixed bag for the veteran running back, who generated a career high in receptions and receiving yards. However, Rodgers also had the ball punched out of his grasp after a reception early in the fourth quarter at the Redskins' 19-yard line, leading to a recovery in the end zone by Washington's Zach Brown. It was that type of afternoon for the Buccaneers, which turned the ball over on three occasions in opposing territory. On the bright side, Rodgers continues to enjoy a solid complementary role in the offense, although that could naturally be affected whenever Ronald Jones II returns from a hamstring injury.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Complementary role in Week 9 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Has passing game role in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Logs four offensive touches in OT win•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Pair of kick returns in Week 6 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Limited to special teams in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Modest receiving role in Week 3 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...