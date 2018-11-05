Rodgers rushed twice for 14 yards and brought in two of three targets for minus-4 yards in the Buccaneers' 42-28 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

With Ronald Jones II (hamstring) out of action Sunday, Rodgers once again served as Peyton Barber's primary backup. The veteran actually generated the Bucs' longest run of the day (15 yards), and he's now logged at least one carry in three straight games. However, Rodgers' role will continue to be capped in similar fashion to Sunday unless an injury were to strike Barber.