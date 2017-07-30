Rodgers, who's expected to start at running back for the first three weeks of the season, could keep that job when Doug Martin (suspension) returns, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers has reportedly looked great in camp so far, coming in six pounds lighter and showing off a chiseled frame. While he was already fully expected to start the first three games of the upcoming campaign, the Buccaneers aren't ruling out the possibility that Rodgers could continue to be the lead back following Week 3. If he performs well, Rodgers will be given plenty of opportunities to hold off Doug Martin (suspension), although Martin has also come to camp in top shape and appears ready to fight for his job once cleared to play.