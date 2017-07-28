Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Could start through Week 3
The Buccaneers hope Rodgers can play in place of Doug Martin (suspension) during the first three weeks of the regular season, ESPN's Jenna Laine reports.
Rodgers re-signed with Tampa Bay this offseason after making five starts for the team in the midst of a backfield crisis last season. In those appearances, Rodgers showed the capability to handle a significant workload, emerging as an attractive fantasy commodity. After subsequently losing weight during the offseason, Rodgers now appears to be the top candidate to start when Martin is sidelined through Week 3, seemingly leaving Charles Sims and rookie Jeremy McNichols behind him in the pecking order.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Encouraging signs
As training camps open around the NFL, which players are we starting to get fired up about?...
-
New Titans weapons, but targets?
There's been plenty of talk about the Titans' new weapons, and that's a great thing for Marcus...
-
Podcast: Over- and under-drafted!
An early look at Average Draft Position gives us an idea of who is being drafted too early...
-
Elliott slides in 10-team mock draft
Ezekiel Elliott's slide, albeit small, is one of the highlights in this mock draft from our...
-
12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft
There are times when it pays to wait for a specific position on Draft Day. And other times...
-
What to know for training camp
Chris Towers runs down all of the key storylines heading into the start of training camp for...