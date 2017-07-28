The Buccaneers hope Rodgers can play in place of Doug Martin (suspension) during the first three weeks of the regular season, ESPN's Jenna Laine reports.

Rodgers re-signed with Tampa Bay this offseason after making five starts for the team in the midst of a backfield crisis last season. In those appearances, Rodgers showed the capability to handle a significant workload, emerging as an attractive fantasy commodity. After subsequently losing weight during the offseason, Rodgers now appears to be the top candidate to start when Martin is sidelined through Week 3, seemingly leaving Charles Sims and rookie Jeremy McNichols behind him in the pecking order.