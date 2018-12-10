Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Eight touches in Week 14 loss
Rodgers rushed four times for 16 yards and brought in four of five targets for 38 yards in the Buccaneers' 28-14 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Despite fellow back Ronald Jones II also being active, Rodgers outpaced his rookie teammate by 27 snaps from scrimmage and saw eight touches to Jones' none. The versatile veteran continues to offer solid production when called upon, especially in the passing game. Rodgers now has equaled his highest reception total since the 2013 season, and he appears set to remain in his current complementary role for the remainder of the season, especially given the gulf between his production and that which Jones has been able to muster in his opportunities.
