Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Extended action after Martin injury
Rodgers rushed eight times for 30 yards and secured one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Falcons.
With Doug Martin exiting in the first half with a concussion, Rodgers saw his most extensive playing time since Week 4 against the Giants, the last game of the former's suspension. The 27-year-old had not logged more than three carries in any subsequent contest, but he could be in line for an expanded opportunity once again in Week 13 versus the Packers if Martin is unable to return for that game.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Utilized on kick returns in win•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Trio of rushing touches in win•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Posts negative net yardage in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Two touches in Week 7 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Minimally involved again•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Significant drop in volume Thursday•
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...