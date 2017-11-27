Rodgers rushed eight times for 30 yards and secured one of two targets for six yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Falcons.

With Doug Martin exiting in the first half with a concussion, Rodgers saw his most extensive playing time since Week 4 against the Giants, the last game of the former's suspension. The 27-year-old had not logged more than three carries in any subsequent contest, but he could be in line for an expanded opportunity once again in Week 13 versus the Packers if Martin is unable to return for that game.