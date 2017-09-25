Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Factored out of game early Sunday
Rodgers totaled just five rushes for 15 yards in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Vikings.
With the Bucs trailing by a 21-3 score by intermission, the running game was essentially phased out early. Tampa did come back to put 14 points on the board in the third quarter, but they did so on the arm of Jameis Winston, who put 40 pass attempts. Rodgers is slated for one more week of clear-cut lead-back duty before Doug Martin (suspension) returns, at which point the two backs are expected to enter into a timeshare. He'll look to provide much better returns against the Giants in Week 4.
