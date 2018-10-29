Rodgers rushed once for four yards and brought in all four of his targets for 25 yards in the Buccaneers' 37-34 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Rodgers didn't have an opportunity to return any kicks Sunday, but he was able to log some meaningful time from scrimmage for the second consecutive week. The veteran running back notably totaled three times the amount of playing time as that of second-round pick Ronald Jones II (hamstring), seeing action on 33 offensive snaps as compared to the latter's 11. Jones' current injury and overall lack of production coupled with Rodgers' reliability as a pass catcher figures to keep the 28-year-old involved in the offense to a modest degree for the foreseeable future.