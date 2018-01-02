Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Hauls in two catches in win
Rodgers did not log any rushing touches but brought in both of his targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Saints. He also returned one kickoff for 17 yards.
The veteran back's 20 yards from scrimmage represented his highest figure since Week 13, but as was the norm in the final month of the campaign, he was a complete non-factor in the running game. After playing the role of de facto lead back over the first three games of the season while Doug Martin finished serving a PED suspension, Rodgers was a virtual afterthought on most weeks. The 27-year-old is on the books for $1.6 million next season in what will be the final year of a two-year pact, but he could be conceivably be jettisoned in the offseason if the team opts to re-stock the position in free agency and/or the draft.
