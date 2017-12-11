Rodgers did not log any touches from scrimmage but returned three kickoffs for 60 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Lions.

The versatile veteran didn't see any snaps on offense for the first time since Week 9, as Doug Martin's return from a concussion made Rodgers the odd man out in the backfield. The seven-year veteran has been minimally involved as a running back since the first three games of the season, when he served as the lead back while Martin finished serving his suspension. As such, his fantasy value remains limited to formats that factor in return yards.