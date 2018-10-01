Rodgers returned one kickoff for 21 yards and did not log any touches from scrimmage during the Buccaneers' 48-10 loss to the Bears on Sunday.

The veteran running back did play on 13 offensive snaps, but with second-round pick Ronald Jones II active, he didn't see any carries. Sunday's backfield depth chart could be the norm moving forward, meaning that Rodgers should continue retaining active status at the expense of rookie Shaun Wilson and serve as the primary kick returner.