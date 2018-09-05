Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Listed as No. 2 running back on initial depth chart
Rodgers is listed as the second running back ahead of 2018 second-round pick Ronald Jones II on the initial version of the regular-season depth chart, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The veteran has seen his fortunes significantly improve since late last month, after his roster spot was far from guaranteed in the early part of preseason. The first domino to fall was backfield mate Charles Sims' season-ending knee injury, which created an opening for a pass-catching back. That's a description that dovetails well with Rodgers' skill set, but the fact he's also now slotted in ahead of Jones to open the season is particularly noteworthy. Rodgers carried out a traditional running back role on multiple occasions in 2016 while filling in for Doug Martin, even logging 56 carries over a two-game period at one point. Therefore, his No. 2 designation appears legitimate, with Rodgers seemingly in line for a modest but steady workload behind starter Peyton Barber that should include more than just outlet passes out of the backfield.
