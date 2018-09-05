Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Listed as No. 2 running back
Rodgers is listed as the second running back ahead of second-round pick Ronald Jones II on the initial version of the Buccaneers' regular-season depth chart, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The veteran has seen his fortunes improve significantly since late last month after his roster spot appeared far from guaranteed in the early part of preseason. The first domino to fall was backfield mate Charles Sims' season-ending knee injury, which created an opening for a pass-catching back. That's a description that dovetails well with Rodgers' skill set, but the fact he's also now slotted in ahead of Jones to open the season is particularly noteworthy. Rodgers carried out a traditional running-back role on multiple occasions in 2016 while filling in for the since-departed Doug Martin, even logging 56 carries over a two-game period at one point. Therefore, his No. 2 designation appears legitimate, with Rodgers seemingly in line for a modest, yet steady workload behind starter Peyton Barber that should include more than just short-yardage targets out of the backfield.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Stands to benefit from Sims injury•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Needs to earn spot•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Candidate to replace released Martin•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Hauls in two catches in win•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Two total yards in defeat•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: No rushing touches in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 1 Trade Values
Trying to move on (or move in on) Le'Veon Bell? Dave Richard's Trade Values Chart gives a baseline...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Sit Wilson
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
What you missed: No Bell for how long?
Le'Veon Bell holdout drama is again the big news, but plenty more happened Wednesday that Fantasy...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...