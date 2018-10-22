Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Logs four offensive touches in OT win
Rodgers rushed three times for eight yards and brought in his only target for 11 yards in the Buccaneers' 26-23 overtime win over the Browns on Sunday.
The Bucs changed things up on the playing time front Sunday, with Rodgers logging a robust 30 snaps from scrimmage and actually logging one more offensive play than rookie Ronald Jones. There's no indication yet that this is more than a one-game aberration, as Rodgers had been limited to special teams work since Jones was first activated in Week 4 against the Bears.
