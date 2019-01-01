Rodgers rushed three times for three yards and brought in his only target for two yards in the Buccaneers' 34-32 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Rodgers wrapped up the 2018 campaign in modest fashion, but the veteran was actually much more involved than what would have been expected prior to the season. In fact, Rodgers was no lock for a roster spot until Charles Sims went down with a knee issue in preseason and was subsequently released with an injury settlement. Rodgers ultimately saw action in all 17 games, although he failed to log any offensive touches in three contests overall. However, the veteran was often deployed as Peyton Barber's primary backup, given that rookie second-round pick Ronald Jones II had trouble staying healthy and was ineffective whenever he did log playing time. Rodgers finished with a modest 106 rushing yards and a touchdown on 33 carries (3.2 yards per rush), but he posted his best reception (38) and receiving yardage (304) totals since the 2013 campaign in Atlanta. A personal favorite of former coach Dirk Koetter from their time together with the Falcons, it remains to be seen if the new regime will be interested in bringing Rodgers, now an unrestricted free agent, back into the fold in 2019.