Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Minimal involvement in finale
Rodgers rushed three times for three yards and brought in his only target for two yards in the Buccaneers' 34-32 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.
Rodgers wrapped up the 2018 campaign in modest fashion, but the veteran was actually much more involved than what would have been expected prior to the season. In fact, Rodgers was no lock for a roster spot until Charles Sims went down with a knee issue in preseason and was subsequently released with an injury settlement. Rodgers ultimately saw action in all 17 games, although he failed to log any offensive touches in three contests overall. However, the veteran was often deployed as Peyton Barber's primary backup, given that rookie second-round pick Ronald Jones II had trouble staying healthy and was ineffective whenever he did log playing time. Rodgers finished with a modest 106 rushing yards and a touchdown on 33 carries (3.2 yards per rush), but he posted his best reception (38) and receiving yardage (304) totals since the 2013 campaign in Atlanta. A personal favorite of former coach Dirk Koetter from their time together with the Falcons, it remains to be seen if the new regime will be interested in bringing Rodgers, now an unrestricted free agent, back into the fold in 2019.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Significant impact as pass catcher•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Minimal involvement in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Eight touches in Week 14 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Solid complementary effort in win•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Trio of carries in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Career-high receiving yardage in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Fantasy Football playoff rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...