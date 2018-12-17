Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Minimal involvement in loss
Rodgers brought in his only target for one yard in the Buccaneers' 20-12 loss to the Ravens on Sunday.
One game after logging eight touches from scrimmage, Rodgers was back to minimal involvement. The Buccaneers opted to give Peyton Barber all of the running back carries Sunday, and the team's second-half deficit also forced them to turn more towards the passing game as the contest wore on. Rodgers also has ceded kickoff return duties to Bobo Wilson the last pair of contests, leaving him with negligible fantasy value.
