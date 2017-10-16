Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Minimally involved again
Rodgers rushed just three times for one yard and brought in his only target for six yards in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Cardinals.
The seven-year veteran was rendered irrelevant for the second time in as many contests since Doug Martin's return from suspension. Rodgers has logged just six carries and a pair of receptions over that span, although Sunday's reduced involvement was undeniably at least partly due to the fact the Bucs were playing catch-up for the entirety of the game. However, it appears clear that head coach Dirk Koetter sees Martin as his top back under normal circumstances, as the Week 5 division of labor in a competitive game versus the Patriots attests. Rodgers' value has therefore taken a significant hit until further notice.
