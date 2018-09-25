Rodgers lost a yard on two rushes and brought in two of three targets for 18 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-27 loss to the Steelers on Monday night.

It was a typical game with limited touches for Rodgers, who continues to suit up on gameday while 2018 second-round pick Ronald Jones II retains inactive status. The veteran back did see a solid 26 snaps from scrimmage due to the Buccaneers trailing in the contest throughout the second half, but he doesn't warrant any fantasy consideration at present given his very minor role in the big picture of Tampa's well-stocked offense.