Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Modest role in second preseason game
Rodgers carried three times for four yards and secured his sole target for two yards in Thursday's 12-8 preseason win over the Jaguars.
Rodgers saw 16 snaps in the contest, but he couldn't get anything going on the ground on his three rushing touches. While his playing time compared favorably with that of Doug Martin (16 snaps) and Charles Sims (13 snaps), Rodgers saw both players outpace him in rushing yardage, although the latter did so by only two yards. Rodgers is still projected to garner at least a slim majority of the work on first and second down while Martin serves out his suspension over the first three games of the season, but Jeremy McNichols (11 rushes, 32 yards) and even Peyton Barber (nine rushes, 42 yards) could push him for snaps if they continue trending upward as well.
