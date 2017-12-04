Rodgers carried three times for 25 yards and returned one kickoff for 20 yards in Sunday's 26-20 overtime loss to the Packers.

Despite Doug Martin's (concussion) absence, the seven-year veteran ceded lead-back duties to Peyton Barber, who logged 52 snaps to Rodgers' five. Rodgers was able to rip off a 19-yard run on one of his three carries, leading to a season-best 8.3 yards per tote. Considering Barber's impressive showing through both the ground and air Sunday, Rodgers appears destined for a complementary role for the balance of the campaign, irrespective of Martin's status.