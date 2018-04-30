Rodgers is part of a Tampa Bay backfield that added Ronald Jones with the 38th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, NFL.com's Herbie Teope reports.

The Bucs released Doug Martin in February, but they re-signed pass-catching specialist Charles Sims last week, shortly before adding an element of explosiveness with Jones. The team also brings back Peyton Barber, who closed out the 2017 season with five straight performances featuring at least 12 carries, 51 rushing yards and 3.9 yards per carry. Rodgers had only six touches on offense in that same stretch, getting most of his snaps on special teams. He'll may need to compete for a spot during training camp and probably won't have a major role on offense even if he cracks the 53-man roster again.