Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: No rushing touches in loss
Rodgers did not log any rushing touches and returned two kickoffs for 62 yards in Monday night's 24-21 loss to the Falcons.
Rodgers played only two snaps on offense despite Doug Martin being declared inactive due to a coach's decision. It marked the second straight week that Rodgers was left out of the ground attack altogether, as Peyton Barber was the only running back to log any rushing touches. Head coach Dirk Koetter appears content with having Rodgers limit his participation to special teams for the time being, restricting his modest fantasy value to formats that factor in return yards.
