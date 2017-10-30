Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Posts negative net yardage in loss
Rodgers rushed once for one yard and lost five yards on his sole reception in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Panthers.
Rodgers' lost season continues, as he's now seen just one carry in consecutive games and eight totes overall in his last four contests. The 27-year-old remains a modest role in the passing game as well, but it's nowhere near enough to make up for the almost complete lack of contributions on the ground. Much had been made of Rodgers serving as a high-usage complement to Doug Martin once the latter returned from suspension, but the opposite has been true. While injuries in front of him or a change in offensive philosophy could certainly brighten his outlook in the coming weeks, Rodgers presently has next to no fantasy value in any format.
