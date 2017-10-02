Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Resurgent effort in Week 4 win
Rodgers gained 83 yards on 16 carries and brought in two of three targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 25-23 win over the Giants.
After being limited to five rushes in Week 3 versus the Vikings, Rodgers reclaimed a much more traditional lead-back role Sunday. He set the tone early with a 36-yard scamper in the first quarter and averaged an impressive 5.2 yards per rush overall. Rodgers' role will now undergo a transition, as Doug Martin (suspension) returns to the team Monday and is expected to play Thursday versus the Patriots. Rodgers should still retain a fairly sizable role on most weeks, although it will be more difficult to predict his touches going forward.
