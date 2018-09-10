Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Sees minimal Week 1 role
Rodgers carried twice for one yard and hauled in his only target for two yards in the Buccaneers' 48-40 win over the Saints on Sunday.
Although he was technically listed as the No. 2 running back behind Peyton Barber, Rodgers saw a scant workload over his 15 snaps. Game flow may have played a large part in Rodgers' minimal usage, as the passing game took center stage in the high-scoring affair. While Rodgers figures to see a bump in opportunity in subsequent games, that could certainly be affected by the status of second-round pick Ronald Jones II, who was inactive to open his pro career Sunday.
