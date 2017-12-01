Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Set to replace Martin
Rodgers' teammate Doug Martin (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Green Bay, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Rodgers figures to get the start, but Charles Sims will handle passing downs and Peyton Barber also figures to have a role (possibly including goal-line carries). Furthermore, the Bucs recently lost two offensive line starters to injury, just as they prepare to face a Green Bay defense that's mostly been vulnerable to the pass rather than the run this season. Martin hasn't been having much luck in his role, and there's not much reason to think his replacement will fare significantly better.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Extended action after Martin injury•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Utilized on kick returns in win•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Trio of rushing touches in win•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Posts negative net yardage in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Two touches in Week 7 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Minimally involved again•
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Start Hunt? Big Ben?
Beginning our Week 13 Start or Sit analysis with a look at the AFC home games. Do we trust...
-
What you missed: Winston, Freeman back
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.