Rodgers' teammate Doug Martin (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Green Bay, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Rodgers figures to get the start, but Charles Sims will handle passing downs and Peyton Barber also figures to have a role (possibly including goal-line carries). Furthermore, the Bucs recently lost two offensive line starters to injury, just as they prepare to face a Green Bay defense that's mostly been vulnerable to the pass rather than the run this season. Martin hasn't been having much luck in his role, and there's not much reason to think his replacement will fare significantly better.