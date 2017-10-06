Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Significant drop in volume Thursday
Rodgers rushed three times for two yards and brought in his only target for 13 yards in Thursday's 19-14 loss to the Patriots.
With the return of Doug Martin, Rodgers played on only 13 snaps (18 percent), trailing both Martin (26 snaps) and Charles Sims (32 snaps) in opportunity by a significant margin. However, given that the Bucs were behind throughout the second half and also likely wanted to see plenty of Martin in his first game back, his reduced participation is likely just an outlier. Moving forward, both Rodgers and Martin are likely to see a bump in snap count, while Sims is unlikely to be as involved in games when Tampa isn't facing a prolonged deficit.
