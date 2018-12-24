Rodgers rushed twice for two yards and a touchdown and brought in all seven of his targets for 55 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Rodgers' two-yard touchdown with 20 seconds remaining in the first half was his first score on the ground since the regular-season opener against the Bears in 2017. The veteran running back made his mark as a receiver out of the backfield, however, posting his second-best reception and receiving yardage totals of the campaign. Rodgers' production has naturally fluctuated this season as the primary backup to starter Peyton Barber, but his 37 receptions and 302 receiving yards on the season both rank as his third-highest figures in those categories over his eight-year career.