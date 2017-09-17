Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Solid as lead back in Week 2
Rodgers rushed 19 times for 67 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-7 win over the Bears.
Although he averaged just 3.5 yards per tote, Rodgers fulfilled his role as the lead back admirably, grinding out yardage against a tough Bears front seven while also notching a one-yard touchdown run midway through the second period. Due to the Bucs' opener having been postponed on account of Hurricane Irma, the suspended Doug Martin's return won't transpire until Week 5, affording Rodgers lead-back duties for two more games in tough matchups versus the Vikings and Giants. However, given his knowledge of head coach Dirk Koetter's offense and demonstrated ability to handle a significant workload, Rodgers carries solid fantasy potential on sheer projected volume alone for the time being.
