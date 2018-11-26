Rodgers rushed five times for 31 yards and brought in four of targets for 31 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-9 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Rookie Ronald Jones (hamstring) was inactive once again, leaving Rodgers to serve as the primary backup to Peyton Barber. Rodgers was highly efficient on a per-touch basis, and the five carries he logged equaled a season high. The 28-year-old has been effective as a change-of-pace option over the last two games in particular, lending credence to the notion he could stick in his current role and potentially keep Jones inactive in the process. However, the relatively sparse usage he sees limits his fantasy utility to only the deepest of formats.