Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Solid in passing game during Week 2
Rodgers rushed five times for 13 yards and brought in all three of his targets for 23 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-21 win over the Eagles on Sunday.
Although the passing game once again took center stage, Rodgers actually saw a slight boost in rushing touches while also turning in an effective performance as an outlet receiver out of the backfield. Second-round pick Ronald Jones II was inactive for a second straight game to open his career Sunday, but Rodgers could retain active status on gameday even when Jones begins to suit up.
