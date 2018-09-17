Rodgers rushed five times for 13 yards and brought in all three of his targets for 23 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-21 win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Although the passing game once again took center stage, Rodgers actually saw a slight boost in rushing touches while also turning in an effective performance as an outlet receiver out of the backfield. Second-round pick Ronald Jones II was inactive for a second straight game to open his career Sunday, but Rodgers could retain active status on gameday even when Jones begins to suit up.