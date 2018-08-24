Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Stands to benefit from Sims injury
Rodgers is one of the leading candidates to help the Buccaneers replace Charles Sims (knee), who was placed on injured reserve Thursday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Rodgers' chances of securing a spot on the 53-man roster naturally went up with the upcoming season-long absence of one of his main competitors for a backup running back job. However, Rodgers skill set and experience also likely make him the first man up in terms of directly filling Sims' role, which was primarily that of a pass-catching back. He hasn't had much of a chance to show it during his first two seasons in Tampa, but Rodgers was one of the better pass-catching back in the league during the 2012 and 2013 campaigns in Atlanta, compiling a total of 105 receptions and logging a trio of receiving touchdowns over that span. He also has the ability to mix in on early downs as a rusher and is arguably a more instinctive runner than Sims, so Rodgers could be in for a solid workload when factoring in multiple roles.
