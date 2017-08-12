Rodgers rushed four times for 11 yards and secured his only target for five yards in Friday's 23-12 preseason loss to the Bengals.

Rodgers took over for Doug Martin after the opening possession and ended up matching the latter's carries and yards. He also had modest involvement in the passing game before exiting and looked as solid as he has during camp practices overall. While the Bucs have publicly stated they're likely to go with a committee approach during the season's first three weeks while Martin finishes out his suspension, Rodgers' skill set likely lends itself to garnering the most carries in that type of scenario.