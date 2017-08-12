Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Strong opening effort Friday
Rodgers rushed four times for 11 yards and secured his only target for five yards in Friday's 23-12 preseason loss to the Bengals.
Rodgers took over for Doug Martin after the opening possession and ended up matching the latter's carries and yards. He also had modest involvement in the passing game before exiting and looked as solid as he has during camp practices overall. While the Bucs have publicly stated they're likely to go with a committee approach during the season's first three weeks while Martin finishes out his suspension, Rodgers' skill set likely lends itself to garnering the most carries in that type of scenario.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Loses around six pounds during offseason•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Faces rookie competition for touches•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Reaches two-year deal to stay in Tampa•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Expected back with Buccaneers•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Candidate to be brought back in 2017•
-
Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Revives career in 2016•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...