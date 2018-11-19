Rodgers rushed three times for 15 yards and failed to come up with any of his three targets in the Buccaneers' 38-35 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

Rodgers once again played a complementary role behind lead back Peyton Barber in the continued absence of Ronald Jones II (hamstring). One week after a career-high eight receptions, Rodgers failed to come up with any of his targets, lessening his already modest fantasy impact. Outside of his Week 10 outlier performance, Rodgers remains a middling fantasy option in all formats and could potentially revert to inactive status upon Jones' return to health.