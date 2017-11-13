Rodgers rushed three times for 12 yards in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.

The final stat line looks decidedly insignificant on the surface, but the modest three carries that Rodgers saw over six snaps actually represented a notable upgrade over his recent level of involvement. Rodgers had logged a combined two rushing touches over the prior three contests, making him the forgotten man in the backfield over that span. Even under the circumstances of a sizable second-half deficit in Week 9 during which Doug Martin was given an early hook, it was Peyton Barber, and not Rodgers, who was handed the reins of the rushing attack. However, Rodgers was at least was a part of the action Sunday, resurrecting the possibility that he could begin seeing regular touches again in a complementary role.