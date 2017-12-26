Buccaneers' Jacquizz Rodgers: Two total yards in defeat
Rodgers rushed once for two yards in Sunday's 22-19 loss to the Panthers.
The veteran back's playing time on offense was limited to just two snaps, but he did log his first carry since Week 13. However, given his meager production and lack of playing time, Rodgers' fantasy value is virtually non-existent heading into the regular-season finale versus the Saints.
